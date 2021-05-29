Home  >  Life

Who’s in, who’s out: 34 candidates make final cut for Bb. Pilipinas July 11 coronation

Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 29 2021 07:47 PM

Photos from Bb. Pilipinas Instagram page

Thirty-four beauties out of the previous official list of 40 Binibining Pilipinas 2021 candidates will remain in competition for the much-awaited 57th coronation night of the pageant on July 11 at New Frontier theater, Gateway Cubao, Quezon City. 

For varying reasons, six contestants left the latest batch amid repeated postponements due to the pandemic. 

Rowena Lucero was the first to withdraw to join the Miss Globe pageant in Albania where she placed fourth runner-up. 

Business executive Gila Salvador, athlete Ana Thea Cenarosa and fitness model Hazel Ortiz also bowed out of the competition. 

Notably, pageant favorite Vickie Rushton is also no longer in the final roster of Binibining Pilipinas candidates, amid buzz about age qualifications. 

Samantha Bernardo was earlier appointed representative to the recent Miss Grand International, where she placed first runner-up. 

All six ladies are coincidentally wards of beauty queen builder Rodgil Flores, who is determined to take his remaining bets to the finish line.

Catriona Gray and Nicole Cordoves, who earlier conducted mentoring sessions with the candidates, are set to host the July 11 coronation to be aired on ABS-CBN, with other personalities who have yet to be officially announced by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities. 

Cordoves told ABS-CBN News on Saturday that hosting the pageant gives her “surreal feels,” because she started as a Binibini contestant. 

“I also hosted it first when Cat won, so to host with her this year parang full circle talaga and it is a testimony to the girls competing this year that dreams are really made on the Binibining Pilipinas stage,” Cordoves said.

Above all, Cordoves empathizes with the candidates who endured the long drawn delay of the pageant. 

“My message to the girls would be: Ito na ang hinintay natin ng kay tagal,” she said. 

“We know it was harder on you this year as you worked with the pandemic, but you have a greater platform to show people that there is still so much we can do and look forward to despite our situation.”

The 34 remaining candidates are: 

    1    Samantha Panlilio, Bb. Cavite
    2    Lois Anne Bandando, Bb. Marikina, 
    3    Patrizia Garcia, Bb. Manila
    4    Arianne Desiree Viardo, Bb. San Fernando-Pampanga, 
    5    Princess Kien Guanzon, Bb. Occidental Mindoro
    6    Shanon Tampon, Bb. Caloocan
    7    Meiji Cruz, Bb. Valenzuela
    8    Patricia Denice Babista, Bb. Quezon
    9    Shaira Rona, Bb. Mandaluyong
    10    Maureen Montagne, Bb. Batangas
    11    Vianca Louise Marcelo, Bb. Bocaue-Bulacan
    12    Cinderella Faye Obenita, Bb. Cagayan de Oro
    13    Alexandra Rosales, Bb. Laguna
    14    Justine Felizarte, Bb. Davao del Sur
    15    Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Bb. Iloilo
    16    Kimberly Tiquestiques, Bb. Balagtas-Bulacan
    17    Hannah Consencino Arnold, Bb. Masbate
    18    Mary Ruth Erika Quin, Bb. Nueva Erika
    19    Gabrielle Basiano, Bb. Borongan-Samar
    20    Lovely Mercado, Bb. Roxas-Isabela
    21    Carina Carino, Bb. La Union
    22    Czarina Guiao, Bb. Pampanga
    23    Jashmin Dimaculangan, Bb. Albay
    24    Francesca Taruc, Bb. Angeles-Pampanga
    25    Honey Cartasano, Bb. Rizal
    26    Noriza Valerio, Bb. Arayat-Pampanga
    27    Graciella Lehman, Bb. Oriental Mindoro
    28    Danica Peralta Acuna, Bb. Romblon
    29    Alexandra Faith Garcia, Bb. Olongapo City
    30    Mercedes Pair, Bb. Lapu-lapu, Cebu
    31    Micca Rosal, Bb. Agoncillo-Batangas
    32    Lesley Anne Ticaro, Bb. Tagum
    33    Bellatrix Tan, Bb. Zamboanga
    34    Honeybe Parreñas, Bb. Sultan Kudarat

Besides the Binibining Pilipinas International crown, the pageant will select three other titleholders to participate in the Miss Grand International, Miss Intercontinental and Miss Globe international pageants. 

