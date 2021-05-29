Who’s in, who’s out: 34 candidates make final cut for Bb. Pilipinas July 11 coronation

Photos from Bb. Pilipinas Instagram page

Thirty-four beauties out of the previous official list of 40 Binibining Pilipinas 2021 candidates will remain in competition for the much-awaited 57th coronation night of the pageant on July 11 at New Frontier theater, Gateway Cubao, Quezon City.

For varying reasons, six contestants left the latest batch amid repeated postponements due to the pandemic.

Rowena Lucero was the first to withdraw to join the Miss Globe pageant in Albania where she placed fourth runner-up.

Business executive Gila Salvador, athlete Ana Thea Cenarosa and fitness model Hazel Ortiz also bowed out of the competition.

Notably, pageant favorite Vickie Rushton is also no longer in the final roster of Binibining Pilipinas candidates, amid buzz about age qualifications.

Samantha Bernardo was earlier appointed representative to the recent Miss Grand International, where she placed first runner-up.

All six ladies are coincidentally wards of beauty queen builder Rodgil Flores, who is determined to take his remaining bets to the finish line.

Catriona Gray and Nicole Cordoves, who earlier conducted mentoring sessions with the candidates, are set to host the July 11 coronation to be aired on ABS-CBN, with other personalities who have yet to be officially announced by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities.

Cordoves told ABS-CBN News on Saturday that hosting the pageant gives her “surreal feels,” because she started as a Binibini contestant.

“I also hosted it first when Cat won, so to host with her this year parang full circle talaga and it is a testimony to the girls competing this year that dreams are really made on the Binibining Pilipinas stage,” Cordoves said.

Above all, Cordoves empathizes with the candidates who endured the long drawn delay of the pageant.

“My message to the girls would be: Ito na ang hinintay natin ng kay tagal,” she said.

“We know it was harder on you this year as you worked with the pandemic, but you have a greater platform to show people that there is still so much we can do and look forward to despite our situation.”

The 34 remaining candidates are:

1 Samantha Panlilio, Bb. Cavite

2 Lois Anne Bandando, Bb. Marikina,

3 Patrizia Garcia, Bb. Manila

4 Arianne Desiree Viardo, Bb. San Fernando-Pampanga,

5 Princess Kien Guanzon, Bb. Occidental Mindoro

6 Shanon Tampon, Bb. Caloocan

7 Meiji Cruz, Bb. Valenzuela

8 Patricia Denice Babista, Bb. Quezon

9 Shaira Rona, Bb. Mandaluyong

10 Maureen Montagne, Bb. Batangas

11 Vianca Louise Marcelo, Bb. Bocaue-Bulacan

12 Cinderella Faye Obenita, Bb. Cagayan de Oro

13 Alexandra Rosales, Bb. Laguna

14 Justine Felizarte, Bb. Davao del Sur

15 Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Bb. Iloilo

16 Kimberly Tiquestiques, Bb. Balagtas-Bulacan

17 Hannah Consencino Arnold, Bb. Masbate

18 Mary Ruth Erika Quin, Bb. Nueva Erika

19 Gabrielle Basiano, Bb. Borongan-Samar

20 Lovely Mercado, Bb. Roxas-Isabela

21 Carina Carino, Bb. La Union

22 Czarina Guiao, Bb. Pampanga

23 Jashmin Dimaculangan, Bb. Albay

24 Francesca Taruc, Bb. Angeles-Pampanga

25 Honey Cartasano, Bb. Rizal

26 Noriza Valerio, Bb. Arayat-Pampanga

27 Graciella Lehman, Bb. Oriental Mindoro

28 Danica Peralta Acuna, Bb. Romblon

29 Alexandra Faith Garcia, Bb. Olongapo City

30 Mercedes Pair, Bb. Lapu-lapu, Cebu

31 Micca Rosal, Bb. Agoncillo-Batangas

32 Lesley Anne Ticaro, Bb. Tagum

33 Bellatrix Tan, Bb. Zamboanga

34 Honeybe Parreñas, Bb. Sultan Kudarat

Besides the Binibining Pilipinas International crown, the pageant will select three other titleholders to participate in the Miss Grand International, Miss Intercontinental and Miss Globe international pageants.

