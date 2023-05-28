Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — On her first visit to the Philippines, reigning Miss International Jasmin Selberg immediately felt at home by expressing her strong Filipino connection.

Wearing a Manny Halasan-designed terno, Selberg delighted the media with her stories of how she was trained by Filipinos in Berlin, Germany in personality development and physical endurance on the ramp.

“Yes, I did the duck walk many times and I thought I would dislocate my hips!“ she related, laughing. “They also brought out my strong points which I thought I did not have!”

With her more than a year-long exposure to Filipinos in Germany, she also learned a sprinkling of Tagalog words and phrases. “They call me ‘anak’ and I learned the meaning of ‘wait lang’ in times of pressure,” she shared.



At one hilarious point, Selberg also quipped, “Andiyan na si Marites!“ drawing laughter at her arrival mediacon. She said she also admires the humor and good nature of Filipinos.

Selberg is in town for the judging and the May 28 coronation of the new Binibining Pilipinas titlists. “I am looking for someone who is kind, treats people with respect and who will remain approachable even after winning the crown,“ she told ABS-CBN News in a one-on-one interview.

After the Binibining Pilipinas coronation, Selberg intends to explore the Philippines more with her fellow beauty queens.

