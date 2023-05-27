PH bet wins Mr. World Universe International 2023

Photo from Joshua Azares' Facebook page

MANILA – Philippine candidate Joshua Azares did not disappoint his supporters as he claimed the Mr. World Universe International 2023 title in Vietnam Friday.

Azares ruled the international competition held in Ho Chi Minh City, to follow the growing list of male pageant winners from the Philippines.

On his Facebook page, the winner expressed his overflowing gratitude to everyone who supported his journey towards the Mr. World Universe International.

“I still find it hard to believe that I'm going home to the Philippines with this title, given how rapidly events are moving. I sincerely appreciate all of your support and prayers at each step of my journey,” he said.

“I apologize if I can't thank each of you one by one or respond to your posts, comments, or messages, but I just wanted to let you know how much I appreciate your support.”

Azares won the Lakan ng Kabataan title in the Hari ng Pilipinas pageant last December 2022 that earned him the right to represent the country in the Mr. Youth International 2023 in Indonesia.

However, the local organization decided to have him compete him in the Mr. World Universe International 2023.