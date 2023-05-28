K-pop girl group NewJeans. Photo: Instagram/@newjeans_official

Get ready, Filo Bunnies! McDonald's has announced it was teaming up with up-and-coming K-pop group NewJeans for a campaign that will be launched in the Philippines next month.

The fast food giant's collaboration project with the five-member girl group, called "McDonald's Chicken World," is set to arrive on Philippine shores on June 13, according to a recent Twitter post by McDonald's Philippines.

The campaign will kick off in South Korea on June 1 before being released in other Asian territories, based on the tweet.

McDonald's did not give further details on the collaboration but K-pop news portal Soompi reported that the campaign "will involve special advertisements featuring NewJeans... as well as special packaging for specific chicken menu items offered in each country."

McDonald's previously worked with K-pop supergroup BTS, which comes from the same company as NewJeans, for a campaign involving its chicken nuggets product.

NewJeans — composed of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — has been making waves in the K-pop scene since its surprise debut in July 2022 with the single "Attention."

The quintet, managed by K-pop giant Hybe's independent label All Doors One Room (ADOR), has attracted fans through songs reminiscent of late 1990s to early 2000s pop and R&B.

Last week, the quintet was included in Time Magazine's list of Next Generation Leaders, with the publication highlighting the group's achievements, such as being the fastest Korean act to hit one billion streams on Spotify "despite having released only a handful of songs."

NewJeans is set to release new music in July, according to reports.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.