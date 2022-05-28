Elizabeth Arado and April Arong Parusal share an embrace as they reunite in Lapu-Lapu City. Before dying in 2012 at the age of 82, Elizabeth's father, Percival, confessed to Elizabeth that he had another family and requested Elizabeth to look for her other siblings. Courtesy: Lapu-Lapu City PIO

(UPDATED) Elizabeth Arado, 62, a midwife at the Lapu-Lapu City Health Office, could not believe that she finally met her sister, fulfilling her father's dying wish to reunite with siblings from another mother.

Before his death in 2012 at age 82, Arado's father, Percival, confessed to her that he had another family and requested her to look for them.

It was difficult for Arado to fulfill her father's request, as she didn't know where to start. And every time she thought she had made progress, she encountered a dead end.

But five years ago, little did she know that she already met her sister.

April Arong Parusal, 40, a medical technologist at Lapu-Lapu City Health Office, was in awe when she finally met Arado on May 24, through the contact-tracing efforts of City Epidemiologist Grace Mary Chan-Carungay.

“Awkward and happy kay wala na ko magdahom. (It's awkward, I'm happy because I was not expecting anymore),” Parusal said in an interview with the Lapu-Lapu City Public Information Office.

It was only last month when Parusal noticed an employee of the City Health Office bearing her father's surname in the list of employees and their uniform sizes. It was Carungay who made a move to trace the employee and found Arado, who was assigned at Olango Island.

Carungay interviewed them separately and learned the same story about their father.

Arado, who is single, has seven other siblings. Percival Arado Sr. was married to Elizabeth's mother and he had an affair with April's mother, Amelita.

Percival and Amelita had three children – Teodorico, who recently passed the bar and is now a lawyer; April; and Marlyn, who is a teacher.

It was also not long ago that April learned that she was an adopted daughter of couple Praxedes and Jesus who hails from Cordova town. She met her biological mother, Amelita, only after her college graduation when her adoptive parents finally told her the truth.

She then later learned that younger sister Marlyn was also adopted by Jesus' sister, while older brother Teodorico was raised by their mother.

April at first could not believe how complicated her life story was but said she understood that her biological mother, Amelita, only wanted for them to have a better life.

She is also grateful for having a good and kind adoptive family. Her chance of finally meeting Elizabeth, and knowing the whole truth, turned out to be a happy ending amid all the twists and turns.

April and Elizabeth shared their story to Lapu-Lapu City PIO, a meeting that brought City Hall employees to tears and cheers. – Report from DX Lapid