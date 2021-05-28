Shopping shorts: Summer sandals, swimwear, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ASICS LAUNCHES EARTH DAY PACK

Handout

Asics recently unveiled a new sustainable collection, which involved recycling around five tons of textile waste -- the equivalent of 25,000 t-shirts -- into new shoes.

Called the Earth Day Pack, it includes popular products from Asics' running, court, and Sportstyle ranges, including Gel-Nimbus 23, Glideride 2, Gel-Resolution 8, and Tarther Blast shoes, as well as a range of clothing.

All footwear feature a sunflower icon symbolizing the brand's commitment to preserving the planet for future generations. The sock lining of the shoes are developed using solution dyeing, which is said to reduce CO2 emissions by around 45% and cut water use by around 33% compared to conventional processes.

The Earth Day Pack is now available at Asics branches at SM Mall of Asia, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, SM North Edsa, SM City Fairview, Trinoma, and Bonifacio High Street.

EVER BILENA SHARES MAKEUP HACKS

Handout

Homegrown cosmetics brand Ever Bilena has come up with some makeup hacks using its products, from adding brightness and shape to one's face to getting a natural-looking blush.

To bring brightness onto the face, Ever Bilena suggests applying the Sculpt and Strobe Stick highlighter on the cheekbones, below the brow line, bridge of the nose, center of the forehead, chin, and temples.

For contouring or adding shape to the face, the Sculpt and Strobe Stick has a bronzer tip to get the job done.

The EB Matte Color Stick, on the other hand, promises to give a sun-kissed flush on the face. Ever Bilena said this is best applied on the crease of the eyes, temples, and bridge of the nose, and blended well for a rosy, natural glow.

Those who want to add shape and depth to their eyes, meanwhile, can use the EB Advance Power Paint along the lash line. This, Ever Bilena said, works whether for an all-natural look or for full-on glam.

Ever Bilena's products are available on Lazada and Shopee.

GRAB PARTNERS WITH SM SUPERMALLS

Grab has partnered with SM Supermalls to provide deals and other benefits to its users until June 30.

Those who use GrabCar can enjoy P100 off on their rides with the promo code SHOPSMMALLS. The code is valid at SM City North EDSA, SM City Fairview, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, and SM Aura Premier.

Mallgoers can pay for their parking fee with GrabPay and get a P50 cashback voucher that can be used for their next visit. This is valid at Pay Parking at SM Supermalls and SM Markets nationwide.

For every qualified purchases at the SM Store and SM Markets via GrabPay, they can get P100 off on GrabCar ride or a P100 cashback shopping voucher. This promo is valid at over 400 participating The SM Store and SM Markets branches nationwide.

H&M UNVEILS SUMMER 2021 SWIMWEAR LINE

Handout

H&M recently launched its Summer 2021 swimwear collection, which the brand said is its "most sustainable" to date.

The new line is comprised of classic bandeaus, curved briefs, and feminine off-the-shoulder tops made from pre-consumer recycled polyesters from textile waste, and post-consumer recycled polyester from recycled bottles.

The swimwear pieces run up to sizes 50EU online and 42EU in store.

INAX HOLDS SUMMER PROMO

Handout

Japanese brand Inax is currently offering discounts as part of its summer promo.

Called "Tansui," after the Japanese term for fresh water, the promo will run until July 30 in select AllHome branches: Sta. Rosa, Antipolo, Molino/Daang Hari, Taguig, Bataan, Imus, Kawit, Las Pinas, Sipag, Naga, Bulacan, Cebu, Iloilo, Vibal, Silang, Cabanatuan, Butuan, San Ildefonso, Koronadal, Santiago, Gapan, Cagayan de Oro, Libis, Pampanga, General Trias, Tanza, Evia, Malolos, Dasmarinas, and North Molino.

Those who purchase an Inax water closet at regular price can get 50% off on select showers. More details are available on the brand's website and social media pages.

'LOCALLY SOURCED' RETURNS ON WHEELS

Handout

Locally Sourced, a homegrown trade fair organized by Robinsons Malls and the Department of Agriculture, is back -- and this time it's on wheels.

A caravan is set to hop from one Robinsons Malls to another: Robinsons Place Manila until May 28, and Forum Robinsons from May 29 to 30.

Here, shoppers can delight in vegetables, fruits, seafood, and more at pocket-friendly prices. More details are available at Robinsons Malls' social media pages.

MAXIME CELEBRATES FIRST YEAR WITH DISCOUNTS, VOUCHERS

Handout

For its first birthday, Maxime is giving a special treat for dogs and their owners, with up to 25% off on all products when they shop during Lazada and Shopee's sales this month.

Shoppers can also redeem store and shipping vouchers worth P50 with a minimum spend of P500.

Maxime comes in four variants for puppies and dogs. The brand's products are available at Pilmico's official store on Lazada and Shopee.

NEUTROGENA OFFERS SUMMER SKIN CARE TIPS

Handout

Neutrogena promises to keep one's skin healthy and glowing in the summer heat through its Hydro Boost range.

The brand said cleansing with the Hydro Boost Water Gel daily can help hydrate the skin from deep within, with its patented prebiotic technology that boosts hyaluronic acid by 50%.

Other products from Neutrogena that promise glass skin include the Hydro Boost Clear Lotion, Hydro Boost Capsule in Serum, Hydro Boost Sleeping Mask, and Hydro Boost Water Gel Sunscreen.

All these are available through the Johnson & Johnson PH official account on Shopee and Lazada.

ONITSUKA TIGER RELEASES NEW SANDALS

Handout

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger has released a new collection of sandals that combines fashion with sports, and heritage with innovation.

The newly launched Dentigre Strap is a strapped sandal model from the Dentigre series, featuring a lightweight look with a rugged yet comfortable sole.

Two sandal models have been added to the Ohbori Ex model: the Ohbori Strap and the Ohbori Slider.

The Dentigre Strap and Ohbori Strap models are already available at Onitsuka Tiger stores at Greenbelt 5, Shangri-La Plaza, Glorietta 5, SM Aura, Two Parkade, SM Megamall, SM North Edsa, Mall of Asia, Ayala Center Cebu, and Manila Bay.

The Ohbori Slider, meanwhile, will be exclusively available at Onitsuka Tiger's branches at Greenbelt 5 and Shangri-La in June.

PIONEER ADHESIVES INTRODUCES 'PINTA NG TIBAY' CHALLENGE

Pioneer Adhesives Inc., makers of leading brand Pioneer Epoxy, is challenging boat makers in the country to take part in its "Pinta ng Tibay" Pintura Challenge.

The open boat painting contest aims to showcase the creativity and craftsmanship of the Filipino wooden boat builders in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Themed "Piyesta ng Bangkang Makulay at Matibay 2021," it is open to wooden boats ranging from 3 to 15 meters long and used either for racing, fishing, recreational sailing, or as a passenger and tourist carrier. Single participants, groups, and even communities can join the nationwide contest.

All entries must use Pioneer Marine Quick Dry Enamel and Pioneer Pearl Glaze as paint for the entire boat. The artwork can be done by brush, roller, or spray via compressor. Submission of entries is until July 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Criteria for judging include creativity (30%), relevance to the theme (30%), color combination (30%), and overall impression (10%).

The winner will receive P70,000 in cash, and the runners-up and voters' choice also getting prizes. More details are available on Pioneer Adhesives' Facebook page.

POKEMON REVEALS NEW DESIGNS FOR BRILLIANT DIAMOND, SHINING PEARL

Handout

Tokyo-based Pokémon Company has revealed its package designs for the upcoming Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games.

Set for a November 19 release, the games' packaging feature designs from legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl, respectively, which were released on the Nintendo DS system in 2006.

These will be made available on the Nintendo Switch console. A double pack, which includes both games, will also be released on launch day.

ROBINSONS MALLS SET UP LOUNGES FOR DELIVERY RIDERS

Handout

Robinsons Malls nationwide have set-up their own Delivery Riders Lounge, where riders can take a break in between tasks or while waiting for customers' orders from restaurants and stores.

There is also a charging station that is available for free, as well as a disinfecting station with alcohol, and free parking near mall entrances. Riders also have a special lane in mall entrances and selected mall merchants.

For May's payday weekends, delivery riders get a free B’lue drink to keep them refreshed in the summer heat. This is available from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Delivery Riders Lounge at Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Place Manila, Robinsons Galleria, Forum Robinsons, Robinsons Place Las Piñas, and Robinsons Place Antipolo. Riders only have to make sure that they're picking up orders from these mall branches.

SAMSUNG HOLDS SUMMER SALE

Handout

Samsung is holding a "Summer's On Us" sale, where customers can get their home entertainment upgrade needs at discounted rates.

One of the deals include a Crystal UHD TV and Soundbar bundle, with savings of up to P17,499. Promo runs until June 30.

More details are available on Samsung's website.

SPOTIFY PREMIUM UNVEILS OFFERS FOR FREE, FIRST-TIME USERS

Spotify Premium is offering three months free to eligible free and first time-users for the Individual Premium plan.

Those who earlier cancelled their individual plans can also avail of a three-month subscription for P129.

Both offers are available for the Individual Premium plan until June 22. To be eligible for the P129 offer, subscribers must have cancelled their Premium plan on or before April 26.

UNIQLO OFFERS GAME WEAR FOR ROGER FEDERER

Handout

Japanese retailer Uniqlo has launched new replica game wear for for Roger Federer at the 2021 French Open.

The game wear was designed and developed at the Uniqlo Paris R&D Center, led by Christophe Lemaire, in consultation with the athlete.

Items are already available at the Uniqlo Manila Global Flagship store and on the brand's website.