From Universal Studios to Lakers game: Rabiya Mateo continues much-deserved break in US

Rabiya Mateo continues to take a much-deserved break in the United States after representing the Philippines in the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

On Friday (Manila time), Mateo went to the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park with her friends and team, including Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa.

After enjoying the rides and attractions at Universal Studios, Mateo and her crew headed to Staples Center to watch a basketball game.

On Instagram Stories, the Filipina beauty queen shared a video of her wearing a Lakers jersey as she cheered for the team.

Screenshot from Instagram Stories: @rabiyamateo

In an interview with Miss Universe skin care sponsor and fellow Filipina Olivia Quido-Co on Thursday (Manila time), Mateo said she will stay in the US until July as she has "a lot of work to do."

During her stay, she is set to have meet-and-greet sessions with Filipino communities in the US.

Mateo finished in the Top 20 of the 69th Miss Universe, which was won by Andrea Meza of Mexico.

