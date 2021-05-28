Former beauty queens Shamcey Supsup, Janine Tugonon, MJ Lastimosa to launch YouTube channel

MANILA -- Shamcey Supsup, Janine Tugonon, and MJ Lastimosa started out as batchmates in Binibining Pilipinas back in 2011.

At the time, Supsup won the Bb. Pilipinas Universe crown, with Tugonon and Lastimosa getting the first and second runner-up titles, respectively.

After Supsup was proclaimed third runner-up in Miss Universe 2011, Tugonon competed in the international pageant in the following year, placing first runner-up to Olivia Culpo of the United States.

Lastimosa went on to represent the country in Miss Universe 2014, where she finished in the Top 10.

Fast forward to 2021, the three ladies are coming together to launch their own YouTube channel.

"If you haven't heard yet, we will be launching our YT channel soon," Supsup, who is now the national director of the Miss Universe Philippines organization, said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"For our first episode, we will be answering your questions about us," she added, encouraging her 671,000 followers to send their questions through the comments section.

Tugonon, for her part, said viewers can expect "more of our kuwentuhan and kulitan" in their upcoming YouTube channel.

Like Supsup, she used the hashtag #askthetrio in her post.

Lastimosa, meanwhile, has yet to post about her latest project with her fellow beauty queens. She is currently spending some time with reigning Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo in the United States.

