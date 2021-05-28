Canada-based ex-beauty queens weigh in on controversy involving Michael Cinco, Nova Stevens

VANCOUVER, Canada -- The Miss Universe Canada Organization (MUC) has finally spoken up on the issue involving its reigning queen Nova Stevens, their team, and Filipino designers Michael Cinco and Rian Fernandez.

Cinco called out MUC and Stevens after her team reportedly blamed the world-renowned designer for her loss at the recent Miss Universe pageant.

In an Instagram post, Stevens' publicist MGMode Communications said the gowns Cinco sent arrived late and didn't fit.

Cinco denied this and said he did not sabotage Stevens' chance to win. He also called Stevens ungrateful.

Fernandez, on the other hand, chimed in and talked about his own awful experience with the MUC a few years back.

Breaking its silence, the MUC finally apologized to the two designers "for any damage these recent incidents have caused to them or to their brand."

One beauty queen weighed in on the controversy.

"I think we were, in general, disappointed that nobody would make it to the Top 21. But to be pointing fingers and blaming the designer, I'm not sure if that was the way to do it," said Miss Universe Canada 2012 finalist Christine White.

Adelynn Cupino, a former beauty titlist and director of the Miss Philippines International of BC and Canada, was dismayed by the very public feud.

"Nova should have taken it upon her and taken ownership of the situation despite what was going on between the two parties. I believe she stated that she felt like she was in the middle. But I believe that she was the center of everything, and therefore it's all in her hands," she said.

While the MUC said it is "deeply saddened" by the "recent negative comments" directed at them, the organization also said that hate messages against Stevens are unacceptable.

"I don't think that any person, no matter their opinion or walk of life, should ever be treated or called something so derogatory like that," White said.

"I feel that this controversy has just ruined that, especially for the future of Miss Universe Canada delegates and winners... Hopefully, they're able to mend that prior to the next Miss Universe Canada," said Cupino.

