PlayStation's 'Days of Play' for 2021 offers discounts on PS4, PS5 games

Handout

MANILA -- Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore has kicked off its "Days of Play" sale, offering discounts PlayStation accessories and selected titles.

Now on its fifth year, "Days of Play" kicked off its 2021 edition last May 26, and will run until June 9 at PS authorized dealers and Sony Stores.

Customers can avail of P1,000 off on PS4 controllers, to as much as a P4,800 discount on a virtual reality headset.

Selected titles are also offered at lower prices, such as the PS4 hits Ghost of Tsushima (P2,190), God of War (P765), The Last of Us Remastered (P1,690), Final Fantasy VII Remake (P1,690), and Sackboy: A Big Adventure (P2,490).

Also part of "Days of Play" this year are games that are available on the PS5, such as Demon's Souls (P2,990), Sackboy: A Big Adventure (P2,490), and The Nioh Collection (P2,990).

