New eats: Ramen is always buy one take one at Daburu

Daburu Ramen is located inside Eatogether in SM Megamall. Jehttps://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2021/life/05/27/sm-1.jpgeves de Veyra

Double the ramen, double the fun. That’s according to Daburu Ramen where ramen is buy one take one, forever.

When compared to ramen that costs as much or more than their buy-one-take-one bowls, Daburu offers great value for money, quantity and quality wise. Though the broth is not as rich as more expensive ramen, it is balanced and ramen lovers won’t get that cloying feeling. Besides the broth, Daburu pairs the ramen with toppings that make their bowls a more filling meal.

Daburu's ramen selection. Jeeves de Veyra

The Daburu House Ramen is the standard chashu with pork, boiled egg, naruto, and leeks, while the Miso Ramen is paired with two pieces of shrimp tempura. Rounding out their original ramen menu is the shoyu (soy-based) ramen which has soft pork and mushrooms and ideal for those looking for a lighter broth. New on the menu are their variants topped with a grilled beef short rib, and a bowl topped with chicken teriyaki skewers.

Shoyu Ramen and Tokyo Ramen. Jeeves de Veyra

If you’re looking for richer broth, Daburu’s Tokyo ramen features pork broth boiled for 8 hours. The result is a thicker, milkier tonkotsu broth

Kamabaku Ramen

Personally, my favorite bowl is the Kamabaku Ramen, Daburu’s version of the nutty, spicy tantanmen. The base version is spicy, but not spicy enough to turn off those who don’t want too much heat. Daburu can make their Kamabaku spicier upon request.

Cheesy Katsudon. Jeeves de Veyra

Takoyaki and gyoza. Jeeves de Veyra

Besides ramen, Daburu has other Japanese dishes on the menu. The cheesy katsudon and other items on the donburi menu is a filling meal for those who’d rather have rice than ramen. Japanese side dishes like gyoza and takoyaki are available too on the buy-one-take-one menu.

Daburu Ramen has a space in the Eatogether food hall of SM Megamall. It came up with an Osaka-Dohtonbori-inspired design that even pays homage to one of Japan’s most popular ramen shops as seen in its isolation booths, each equipped with a plug and USB ports for charging devices. The partitioned booths make Daburu a safe option for social distanced dining.

Isolation booth at Daburu Ramen. Jeeves de Veyra

For deliveries, please call 0960-5151688 or 091701598522. Delivery is free around the Cainta service area. Charges will vary based on delivery service and destination.

