'Nanood talaga ako ng UAAP para makita siya': Rabiya Mateo reveals celebrity crush

Rabiya Mateo's top-of-mind celebrity crush is a young basketball star in the country.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 titleholder made the statement in an interview with the pageant's skin care sponsor and fellow Filipina Olivia Quido-Co on Thursday (Manila time).

"Ito nakakatawa talaga 'to," she began, when asked to reveal who the lucky celebrity is. "I know nothing about basketball, pero nanood talaga ako ng UAAP para lang makita siya."

"Kobe Paras," she admitted.

Mateo went on to recall how she made the effort to look for Paras through his jersey, saying she has no idea what was happening during the game.

"Kahit 'di ko maintindihan 'yung nangyayari, hinanap ko si number 6," she said, laughing.

Meanwhile, Mateo reiterated her plans to enter showbiz after the 69th Miss Universe pageant, where she finished in the Top 21.

She hopes to dabble in the horror genre as her way of challenging herself.

"Kasi it's very difficult to scare people, so I'm up for that kind of challenge," she said.

As to the talents she wishes to have the opportunity to work with, Mateo replied: "Marami... Maricel Soriano, 'yung mga nasa haligi na talaga ng pelikulang Pilipino."

"Sino pa ba? Dingdong Dantes, Ate Vi (Vilma Santos). Mangangarap na rin lang ako tinaasan ko na," she added.

