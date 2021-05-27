'Follow your own voice': What Rabiya Mateo learned after Miss Universe journey

For Rabiya Mateo, the biggest lesson she has learned after representing the Philippines in the 69th Miss Universe is to "follow your own voice."

The beauty queen was asked to share her learnings in an interview with Miss Universe skin care sponsor and fellow Filipina Olivia Quido-Co on Thursday (Manila time).

"Follow your own voice, listen to that voice instead. Make the decision in which you are most comfortable with," she said.

"Kasi at the end of the day, you may wear the Philippine sash [but] it's you who's going to represent the country. It's all about you, not the voices around you," she added.

During the interview, Mateo was also asked if she is open to the idea of training the Philippines' next Miss Universe representative.

She replied: "I'm an educator, I am open and willing to share everything I've learned from Mama J (Jonas Gaffud, Miss Universe Philippines creative director) and all of my mentors."

"Sabi ko nga, bakit ko itatago? That's such a selfish act. Kung kaya kong may matulungan na tao, especially those ladies with no background on pageantry, I'm going to do that," she stressed.

When asked what advice she would give to the country's next delegate in Miss Universe, Mateo said: "Know why you're there."

"For most of the candidates, the goal is to win the crown, it's always the crown. But even though you don't have the crown on top of your head, you can do so much, you can transform a lot of lives. Yes, we want the crown to be back in the country, but also use that reign to be a good person, to inspire a lot of people. That is the real essence of beauty pageants," she explained.

Mateo finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe, which was won by Andrea Meza of Mexico.

