Amid breakup rumors, Rabiya Mateo comments on BF's Instagram page

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo and her boyfriend, Neil Salvacion. Instagram: @neilow

Did Rabiya Mateo just put breakup rumors involving her and her boyfriend, Neil Salvacion, to rest?

Fans were quick to notice that Mateo made her presence felt on Salvacion's Instagram page on Thursday.

In the photo, which showed Salvacion enjoying the waters of Batangas, Mateo wrote: "Payat siya eh."

To which her boyfriend replied: "Sinegwelas for days."

Joining in the comments section, many of Mateo's fans expressed relief that she and Salvacion are still on speaking terms, amid rumors that the two have ended their six-year relationship.

Adding fuel to the fire was the removal of Mateo's photos from Salvacion's Instagram page, as noticed by the beauty queen's supporters.

The country's Miss Universe candidate's recent photo with former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Andre Brouillette also stirred speculation among their followers.

Through an Instagram Stories post on Thursday (Manila time), Mateo clarified that there is "no malice" in the circulating photo of her and Brouillette, and maintained that she is "not available."

