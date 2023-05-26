LOOK: Ryza Cenon’s new home nears completion

MANILA -- Actress Ryza Cenon is starting to shop for furniture and appliances now that her new home is nearing its completion.

According to a snap she shared on Instagram, the multi-level house sports a contemporary design based on the tarpaulin outside the construction.

“Yey!!! Malapit lapit na!! Time na maghanap ng gamit sa bahay,” she said in the caption.

It was late last year when Cenon announced that she and her partner Miguel Cruz are building their dream home.

Cenon and Cruz welcomed their first child together in October 2020.



Cenon earlier said she and Cruz intend to devote their attention to their baby, Night, before entertaining plans of getting married.

“Matagal pa ‘yun… Focus muna sa baby first. Napapag-usapan naman namin ang kasal, pero hindi muna,” she said at the time.

Cenon recently appeared in ABS-CBN television series “Batang Quiapo.” She was also part of “The General’s Daughter” and “A Soldier’s Heart.”

