Some of the dishes served at Green Pastures. Facebook/Green Pastures

MANILA -- After 10 years of serving customers with healthy eats, Green Pastures is closing its doors.

The restaurant, known as a "sustainable dining" establishment, made the announcement in a social media post on Thursday.

It said that the remaining Green Pastures branch at Shangri-La Plaza's East Wing in Mandaluyong will be open until May 31 only.

"End of shift. It is with a heavy heart that after 10 years of creating good food made exciting, we will permanently close our doors," it said.

Green Pastures went on to thank all the customers who have supported the restaurant over the years, as well as its employees for their hard work.

"We will always cherish the memories we have made and the relationships we have formed along the way," it said.

Green Pastures is one of the concepts of chef Robby Goco, who is also the mind behind the homegrown Greek restaurants Cyma and Souv.

It serves farm-to-table comfort dishes, with gluten-free, soy-free, and other healthy options for diners.