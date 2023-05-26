These artworks by JC Intal (left) and Melissa Yeung-Yap are inspired by the late National Artist Vicente Manansala. Handout



MANILA -- Multi-channel creative platform Art House pays tribute to National Artist and cubist painter Vicente Manansala through its latest exhibit.

"Alab" was launched last May 25 and will run until Sunday, May 28, at the North Court of Power Plant Mall in Makati.

It showcases paintings, sculptures, and objets d’art inspired by Manansala, dubbed as the father of transparent cubism.

Among the featured artists are Aaron Virata Mempin, Anita del Rosario, Carol Ocampo Ilanilo, Edgar Doctor, Grace Agbayani, JC Intal, Joemarie Sanclaria, Melissa Yeung-Yap, Munte del Rosario, Norlie Meimban, Pepe Mendoza, Rebecca Cayton, Renz Danielle Dugenia, and Sam Penaso.

An auction of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of Manansala's rare works will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday, May 26, on the 38th floor of Rockwell Center's Manansala building.

Organizers said the NFTs will show artist-proof, privately owned artworks that have never been put on exhibit or circulated commercially.

"Through these NFTs, collectors get a chance to own a piece of these private artworks that would otherwise not be accessible to the public," Art House chief executive officer Juan Carlos Pineda said in a statement.

Interested participants need to register online for the auction. There will be a P3,000 registration fee, which is consumable during the event.

Each registration also serves as a single entry to the Artifact X Arthouse raffle, where winners get a chance to win an NFT tile complete with Giclee fine art print, and a certificate of authentication.

More details are available on Art House's social media pages.