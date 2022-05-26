COURTESY: Handout Photo

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Sue Ramirez took part in a mini-online anime series premiered by hit mobile game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

The series, titled "515 Anime Series," was released in four parts from April 24 to May 12, with Ramirez taking part in the first episode as the extremely agile markswoman Wanwan.

The series' release was part of promotions for the annual 515 festival, held every May, which features a series of promos for game users.

"I feel grateful to Moonton Games for having been part of this anime series that features Filipino stars and players and some of our cultures. We hope fellow ML:BB gamers like me who are into ACG also could enjoy streaming these videos," Ramirez said, as quoted in a statement released May 26.

Filipino-themed elements could be found in the three-part series, ML:BB Philippines said, adding that this was the first time it ventured into Anime, Comics, and Games (ACG) content.

For instance, animations of Filipino street food kwek-kwek could be found in Ramirez's episode.

"At ML:BB PH, we always listen to our fans and gamers. After finding out that they are fond of the ACG content, we made sure to create for them through the 515 PH campaign. We hope our anime-style character clips could further excite our fans as they play the game," a spokesperson from ML:BB Philippines said as quoted in the said statement.

The series also featured Echo PH player and ML:BB veteran Ashley Marco "Killuash" Cruz, who portrayed a high-flying assassin in the second episode. ML:BB streamer Oscar "Sumpak" Romero played a new martial arts hero Yin in episode three.

The episodes could be found in YouTube.