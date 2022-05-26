MANILA -- For Hannah Arnold, being a Miss International is being present -- both physically and online -- to the needs of the community.

The Philippine representative made the statement on Thursday in an interview with Miss International director Stephen Diaz, which is part of the "MI Live" series.

During the session, which was streamed live on Miss International's social media accounts, Arnold was asked by a viewer why she deserves the crown.

She began by saying what a Miss International should be, before declaring that she possesses such qualities.

"I do believe that the girl who deserves to be the next Miss International is someone that will really use her platform well, not only online but also in the community. She will go out and listen to what the needs are of everyone. And she will really uphold the values of the organization and, most importantly, focus on the sustainable development goals," she said.

"She is someone who represents cultures from all around the international stage, and she is someone who is very respectful and loves Japan. And I am definitely that girl," she added.

Arnold also expressed excitement to go to Tokyo for the Miss International pageant on December 13.

"I'm just hoping that come this December, or when the delegates do arrive in Miss International, that the organization will also see my love and genuine desire to be the next Miss International," she said.

Arnold is aiming for the Philippines' seventh Miss International crown.

The country's previous titleholders include Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Santiago (2013), and Kylie Verszosa (2016).