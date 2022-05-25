LOOK: Pinoy Mickey Funko Pop dons Barong Tagalog

Photo from Department of Tourism

MANILA – The Department of Tourism announced it has teamed up with Funko and Disney to give a Barong Tagalog-clad Mickey Mouse "a locally inspired design."

The package also came with a postcard from the country’s major tourist hubs such as Boracay, Baguio, Cebu, Manila, and Siargao Island, and has been available since May 18.

Through its sales, Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said this partnership would help the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe that having a global icon like Mickey Mouse will help promote the Philippines, and its tourist destinations, to the world. This collectible will not only be enjoyed by children but also adults who want to reminisce about all the good times they had with their favorite Disney character,” she said.

Last November, the DOT collaborated with The Walt Disney Co. Southeast Asia for the Mickey Go Philippines campaign, which included the production of various digital content featuring local travel destinations, and Mickey-inspired versions of local delicacies, such as arroz caldo, halo-halo, and Vigan empanada.

Prior to the pandemic, Mickey Mouse also traveled throughout the Philippines wearing a barong as part of worldwide celebrations honoring 90 years of Mickey Mouse in 2018.