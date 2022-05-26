Happening this weekend: Cavite caravan, Musica FEUropa

MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AAP LAKBAY'S CAVITE CARAVAN

Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Maragondon, Cavite. Handout

The drive tourism arm of the Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP) is holding a "Drive, Dine, and Discover" caravan across Cavite this weekend.

On May 28, AAP Lakbay's caravan will visit Maragondon's Church of the Our Lady of the Assumption, listed by the National Museum as a national cultural treasure; and the Bonifacio Trial House Museum, where Katipunan Supremo Andres Bonifacio was given the death sentence by fellow Filipino revolutionaries in 1897.

Participants will also feast on a native lunch onboard a bamboo raft cruise at the scenic Inuquit River, once adjudged as among the country's cleanest and greenest body of water.

For souvenir shopping, there's Likhang Maragondon, an award-winning local enterprise which is helping revive the town's age-old weaving tradition and bamboo craft by making them available to a bigger market.

Meanwhile, pit stops in Silang include Cornerstone Pottery for artisanal craft, Ilayang Pulo Garden Center for plant shopping, and Asiong Caviteño Restaurant for a taste of heirloom specialties.

More details are available on AAP Lakbay's website and Facebook page.

MUSICA FEUROPA

Handout

Far Eastern University (FEU) will hold the Musica FEUropa, an annual national choral festival supported by the European Union in the Philippines, this May 28.

The public can tune in on Zoom and Musica FEUropa's Facebook page starting at 2:30 p.m.



Now on its 13th year, Musica FEUropa features each choir singing two songs: one from any EU composer in an official EU language, and one from the Philippines.

In previous editions, choirs sang songs in Czech, Latvian, English, Basque, Spanish, Italian, German, Finnish, French, French-Flemish, Flemish, Hungarian, Lithuanian, Tagalog, Cebuano, Bisaya, Ifugao, Ilokano, Itneg, Kinaray-a, T'boli, Maguindanaoan, Yakan, and Hiligaynon, among others.