WATCH: Scenes from civil wedding preps of Laura Lehmann, Von Pessumal

MANILA -- Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann on Wednesday gave her fans a glimpse of her civil wedding preparations with basketball player Von Pessumal.

On Instagram, the host and former beauty queen uploaded a one-minute clip that showed highlights of their journey to becoming husband and wife -- from applying for a marriage license to attending orientations.

It ended with Lehmann and Pessumal sharing their first kiss as a married couple shortly after their civil wedding ceremony.

"Video by Laura Lehmann Studios," Lehmann said in jest, as she documented her latest milestone.

Lehmann first announced her marriage to Pessumal over the weekend.

She said they tied the knot "earlier this year," not mentioning a specific date.

A former courtside reporter, Lehmann finished in the Top 40 of Miss World 2017.

