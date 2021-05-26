LOOK: PH consulate general in LA honors Rabiya Mateo

Rabiya Mateo's efforts to proudly represent the Philippines in Miss Universe were recognized anew, this time by the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles.

The beauty queen looked stunning in a purple Oliver Tolentino dress as she accepted a certificate of appreciation during the event held in Southern California.

Photos were posted on the official Facebook page of the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles on Thursday (Manila time).

"The Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles joins the Filipino community in Southern California in honoring the presence of Ms. Rabiya Mateo and conveying to her, deep gratitude and appreciation for gracefully and admirably representing the country and the Filipino people in the recently concluded 69th Miss Universe Pageant," the post read.

Mateo finished in the Top 21 of the Miss Universe pageant in Florida last May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

In a previous social media post, the beauty queen said she is set to return home soon after her "mini vacation" in the United States.

