Darna, Captain Barbell, Lastikman join online game 'Rules of Survival'

MANILA -- Three Filipino superheroes have joined "Rules of Survival" (ROS), an online game developed by NetEase.

Darna, Captain Barbell, and Lastikman were brought into the game as a result of a partnership between ROS and ABS-CBN's Ravelo Komiks Universe (RKU).

The two-week collaboration event was launched in the Philippines and Cambodia on Wednesday.

By completing specific missions, ROS players can claim the free RKU superheroes' costumes. They can also draw themed items and emojis for free from lottery events.

Other RKU-themed exclusives to look forward to on ROS during the collaboration period include a sports car, a wingman, and weapons, as well as a new interaction mode.

ROS is a free-to-play, multiplayer online game that was first released in 2017.

RKU, on the other hand, is an ABS-CBN brand based on the creations of comics legend Mars Ravelo.

