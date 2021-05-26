‘Break na?’ Rabiya’s boyfriend of 6 years has removed their IG photos together, fans notice

This photo of Rabiya Mateo and her boyfriend Neil Salvacion, posted by the latter in November 2020, was no longer visible on his page on Wednesday. Instagram: @neilow

MANILA — Are Rabiya Mateo and her known boyfriend of six years no longer together?

This was the question among many fans of the beauty queen this week, as they noticed photos of her were no longer visible on the Instagram page of Neil Salvacion.

Among the photos of the couple which Salvacion appears to have been removed is his post greeting Mateo on her birthday in November 2020.

At the time, Salvacion wrote that “being proud is an understatement,” referring to Mateo fulfilling her dream of representing the country in Miss Universe.

“I know you’ll use the influence you have to spread kindness and optimism to whoever you’ll meet along the way. Stay phenomenal, my love. I love you,” Salvacion said at the time.

Having noticed Salvacion’s scrubbed Instagram page, fans of Mateo flooded a recent post of his, depicting a sunset, with comments asking for confirmation as to whether they’ve broken up.

“Kuya bat deleted napo mga Pics nyo ni ate rabs break Napo ba kayo? Sana dipa,” wrote one.

Another said: “Kuyaa as a fan. Marami po kaming malulungkot sa inyo ni Ate Rab if wala na. [crying emoji] I know theres a great things ahead to the both of u. Pakatatag po!”

A fan account dedicated to Mateo, meanwhile, sought to allay concerns, writing: “Guys, they still follow each other. Lalaban yan sila sa hamon ng buhay. They are meant for each other.”

Neither Mateo nor Salvacion has made a direct comment about their status amid the speculation.

Mateo is currently in Los Angeles in the US, after finishing in the top 21 of the Miss Universe pageant.

Mateo first publicly confirmed being in a long-term relationship with Salvacion in early November, a week after her Miss Universe Philippines coronation.

“We’ve been dating for six years. He’s my first boyfriend... We’ve been together since college,” Mateo told ABS-CBN News’ Dyan Castillejo at the time.

“I can make a man stay!” she quipped.

“He made me promise not to leave him even if I win the Miss Universe Philippines crown. I have a video stating that! He made me do that,” she said, laughing.

Around the same time, in a separate interview, Mateo expressed her intention to stay committed to Salvacion, amid the life-changing opportunity of joining Miss Universe.

“We will make sure to work things out. If it’s true love, it will never end,” she said.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC