MANILA -- Julia Barretto is trying her hand at hosting a travel vlog series.

The actress launched "Juju On The Go," where she aims to showcase both local and international destinations. The series can be watched on her YouTube channel.

Explaining the story behind her latest project in an Instagram post, Barretto said: "I've realized how much the pandemic took away from me, and now that we're free again, I want to reclaim the time I've lost."

"Come with me [as I] travel to the best local and international travel go-tos to enjoy food, explore hidden gems, and experience what these places have to offer," she added.

"Fun, fearless, carefree. This is Juju On The Go!"

Bohol is the first featured destination in "Juju On The Go," with the actress sampling the province's cuisine, going on a river cruise, and visiting old churches.

She also went to popular attractions such as Chocolate Hills and Bilar Man-made Forest, and stayed at a luxury resort.

Aside from vlogging and acting, Barretto is also dabbling in entrepreneurship with The Juju Club, which sells quirky accessories.