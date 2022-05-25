IN PHOTOS: 20 candidates of Miss Aura Philippines 2022

MANILA -- Miss Aura Philippines on Wednesday introduced the candidates of its inaugural pageant.

Twenty delegates will compete for the Miss Aura Philippines 2022 title. The coronation night is scheduled on June 25, with the venue yet to be announced.

Aside from getting P100,000 and other prizes, the winner will represent the country in the 17th Miss Aura International in Turkey this September.

She will succeed Alexandra Faith Garcia, who is also the reigning Miss Aura International.

Check out the 20 candidates of Miss Aura Philippines 2022 below: