MANILA – It seems like the daughter of Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff has a knack for cooking just like her celebrity chef father.

As seen in Heussaff’s Instagram video, Dahlia looked natural while preparing her own pancake.

“We are making pancakes,’” Heussaff wrote in the caption. “She's after my job.”

Dahlia mixed all the ingredients herself with a little help from her dad. She also assisted her dad in cooking it in the pan.

The end product looked perfect that Curtis commented, “When your daughter cooks better than you.”

Curtis married Heussaff in New Zealand in November 2017 after being in a relationship for six years.

In March 2020, the couple welcomed Dahlia in Melbourne, Australia, where the half-Filipino actress spent her childhood before joining showbiz in the Philippines.

They only returned to Manila a year after due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Dahlia was born, Curtis and Heussaff have been posting updates about their family on social media, giving their followers a glimpse of their two-year-old daughter from time to time.