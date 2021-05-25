WATCH: Bea Alonzo gives tour of newly renovated home gym

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actress Bea Alonzo gave her followers a tour of her newly renovated home gym via her latest vlog, which was uploaded last Saturday.

In the 16-minute vlog, Alonzo said the area was originally the family room, which she had renovated to become a "more functional space."

"Of course you want to live a healthier lifestyle lalo na at may virus sa paligid natin," Alonzo explained why she chose to turn it into a gym.



The gym features a multi-functional squat machine, exercise balls and a rowing machine. She also has weights, kettlebells, dumbbells, treadmill, stationary bike, and a red punching bag.

Alonzo's gym also has a bar table and stools, a kitchenette, a large television and a lot of plants.

"Para sa mga basher, bago kayo mam-bash, yes, I'm working on my body. I think I've lost a little but I know that masyado pang malayo ang goal ko. But body positive tayo. I love my body and I love that I can do all the things that I want because of this vessel, " Alonzo said.

In the video, she also showed her mini studio for her yoga and pilates.

"This little room used to be my mini gym but I actually turned it now into a mini studio. I will be doing yoga here or pilates. Lahat na ng walls ay ginawa ko na ng mirrors... because nga parang I want to be able to do different things and check on my posture and my form," Alonzo shared.

Last year, Alonzo took her followers on a tour of her house where she has been living in for over eight years.

