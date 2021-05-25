'That night wasn't meant for me': Rabiya Mateo recalls not making it to Miss Universe Top 10

Rabiya Mateo is slowly opening up about her Miss Universe journey, with the Philippine delegate admitting that not making it to the Top 10 of the pageant was "heartbreaking at first."

The beauty queen made the statement in an Instagram post on Tuesday, as she posted a photo of what would have been her evening gown for the second round of the competition.

"This orange gown was my gift to Iloilo City. The details at the bottom is connected to Dinagyang festival which we celebrate every January. I was waiting for that moment, I've been trying to imagine myself walk in this gown if ever I enter the top 10. It didn't happen but I am still blessed," she said unedited, referring to her Sarimanok-inspired gown by Dubai-based Filipino designer Furne One.

"It was heartbreaking at first, but I realize every girl in the competition also made sacrifices and it's all about destiny. That night wasn't meant for me," she added.

Mateo, who finished in the Top 21, proceeded to thank all those who have helped in her fight for the crown.

And while she did not get the Miss Universe title, the beauty queen believes she is still a "winner" after gaining "the heart of millions of Filipinos."

"Salamat, Pilipinas! Lalaban pa rin tayo sa buhay!" she said.

Meanwhile, Mateo said she is set to return home soon after her "mini vacation" in the United States.

"Just [a] few more days and I'll be working again," she said.

With her Top 21 finish, Mateo continues the Philippines' streak in the Miss Universe semi-finals since 2010.

The country currently has four Miss Universe titleholders.

Related video: