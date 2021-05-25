Nova Stevens apologizes to Michael Cinco, hopes for end of 'ego battle' on social media



On behalf of her team, reigning Miss Universe Canada Nova Stevens took to social media to apologize to Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco after the latter slammed the former for being "ungrateful, vile and professional users."

In an Instagram post, Stevens acknowledged that her team was "wrong" to publicly comment that Cinco's gowns for her arrived late and did not fit.

But she stood by the statements made by her publicist, Miguel Martinez of MGMode Communications, that Cinco was not able to "deliver his end."

"As you all know, even in the best intentioned deals, things can and did go wrong. In my case, the preliminary gown did not end up fitting perfectly. This was important because it affects scoring. So we made the decision to wear a different gown," she said.

"Unfortunately, my team who had worked so hard was upset that Michael did not deliver his end and they did make a comment. This was wrong on my team's part. As part of my team, I fully apologize," she added.

Stevens went on to reiterate that she appreciates all of Cinco's efforts, pointing out that she has thanked the designer both publicly and privately.

"As of now, I have 10 posts that are still up thanking him, not including interviews where I always made sure to mention him, nor the many personal videos thanking him from the bottom of my heart," she said in her post, which also showed a video of her thanking Cinco dated November 15, 2020.

The Canadian beauty queen also stressed that the disagreement between her team and Cinco "should have been handled in private and with maturity."

"However, it has devolved into an ego clash on social media, and dragged me into the middle of it. I have been getting death threats, racist trolls are hurling despicable insults at me, and people are dragging my character with lies. What amazes me is that people seem to be more outraged at my alleged 'lack of thanks' rather than me being asked to die and receiving racist hate. I don't deserve that," she said.

Stevens continued her post in the comments section, saying: "I don't agree with the ego battle on either side, and I'm sorry for any missteps on our part. I wish that people would find more love and understanding in their hearts."

