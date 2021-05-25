Miss Universe Canada org reacts to issue involving Nova Stevens, Michael Cinco

The Miss Universe Canada (MUC) organization on Tuesday finally broke its silence on the issue involving its reigning queen Nova Stevens, their team, and Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco.

In a statement released on its Instagram page, MUC said it is "deeply saddened" by the "recent negative comments" directed at them.

While it acknowledged the "significant contribution" of the designers they work with, the organization also pointed out that they are not able to wear all outfits sent to them despite their best efforts.

"We are always overwhelmed by the tremendous support and multiple design options we receive every year. As a result, we do not commit to any specific design for any specific event; instead we collaborate with the reigning MUC titleholder, and based on her input and comfortability in each outfit, we decide which outfit to wear at which event. As a result of that, we are not able to wear all of the beautiful designs sent to us," it said.

In its statement, MUC specifically mentioned Cinco and another Filipino designer, Rian Fernandez, who recently revealed his "dreadful" experience with the organization.

It apologized to the two designers "for any damage these recent incidents have caused to them or to their brand."

"We strive to ensure our designer partners such as Michael Cinco and Rian Fernandez are always aware of our gratitude for their tremendous support," it said. "However, based on recent online statements, others believe that we as an organization are not doing as well as we thought. We will strive to do better going forward."

THIRD-PARTY SUPPORTER

MUC went on to explain that the controversial statements, particularly about Cinco allegedly not being able to deliver on his agreement with Stevens' team, were not made by the organization.

It pointed out that the remarks came from a third-party supporter.

"While we rely heavily on the collaboration efforts of our third-party supporters, it is important to recognize, they are not official representatives of the MUC organization," it stressed. "And while we respect their opinions, those opinions are not necessarily the opinions of the MUC organization."

"If something is not published by the MUC organization directly, we ask that it not be considered an official statement from our organization."

According to MUC, the organization, Stevens, and other supporters have been getting thousands of online messages "filled with hate, racism, and death threats."

And while it supports the right of free speech, MUC said "this type of behavior is unacceptable."

"Nobody should be subjected to this level of cyber bullying, hate, and violence. The MUC organization strongly objects to this level of abuse, and we refuse to partake in stooping to that level of ugliness," it said.

Hours before MUC released its statement, Stevens apologized to Cinco on behalf of her team.

