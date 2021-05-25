Food shorts: Halo-halo day, 'sun-powered' promo, extended delivery range

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

FOODPANDA EXTENDS DELIVERY RANGE

Foodpanda recently announced that it has extended its delivery range via its Extra Mile Delivery service.

The new feature increases the delivery radius from 3 km to 8 km from the delivery address, giving more options for restaurants and shops.

The service comes with a minimal charge, and restaurants that are part of the extended range have the Extra Mile Delivery banner.

HALO-HALO DAY ON MAY 29

Max's Restaurant is celebrating its own Halo-Halo Day, giving the iconic refreshing treat to dine-in guests from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 29.

Customers can choose from three Pinoy Coolers: the classic Max's Halo-Halo, Mais Con Yelo, or the new Golden Halo-Halo (sweetened garbanzos, langka, whole corn kernels, leche flan, macapuno balls, sweetened sago, cheese ice cream, salted caramel sauce, and caramel bar chunks).

The dine-in promo is available at all Max's Restaurant branches nationwide, and is not valid for take-out or delivery transactions. One serving of Halo-Halo Solo is allowed per person. No minimum purchase required.

JACK AND JILL'S LUSH NOW IN STRAWBERRY MILK

Jack 'n Jill's Lush Candy now comes in a new flavor. Aside from chocolate, the soft and chewy candy is now available in strawberry milk variant.

Suggested retail prices are at P26 for a 50-piece pack of Lush Chocolate, and P30.90 for a 50-piece pack of Lush Strawberry Milk.

Lush is available on Shopee as well as in supermarkets, groceries, and sari-sari stores nationwide.

LUNG HIN SHOWCASES CRAB DISHES

To celebrate the bounty of the sea, award-winning restaurant Lung Hin is showcasing a range of crab signature dishes until June 31.

Four recipes inspired by generations of Guangdong-trained chefs are available: Pan-Fried Crab Claw with Foie Gras in Barbecue Sauce, Braised Crab with Vermicelli and XO Sauce in Hot Pot, Steamed Crab over Glutinous Rice in Lotus Leaves, and Steamed Crab Claw on Egg White Bed.

These are available for dine-in or takeout with advanced notice of at least two days before scheduled pickup date.

Lung Hin is located at the 44th level of Marco Polo Ortigas Manila. For reservations, call (02) 7720-7777, or send a message to the hotel's official Facebook and Instagram pages.

NEW CAKES FROM MAX'S

Max's Restaurant is giving a twist to classic Filipino favorites with its new cakes.

One of these is the Pancit-Lumpia Cake, which is layered with pancit canton, lumpiang shanghai, lumpiang ubod, and breaded fish fillet. It also has variants that replace lumpiang ubod with lumpiang shanghai, and breaded fish fillet with caramel bars.

The restaurant also has a Caramel Bar Cheesecake, turning the bite-size favorite into a bigger dessert. The cake is made with a caramel bar base, layered with a cheesecake filling infused with caramel bar chunks, and finished with toasted caramel bar bits.

There is also the Malagos Dark Chocolate Cheesecake, made from the much-awarded cacao beans from Davao. It has layers of chocolate chiffon and chocolate cheesecake made with Malagos dark chocolate, chocolate buttercream frosting, piped fudge icing, and cacao nibs on top.

The Pancit-Lumpia Cake is now available at all Max's Restaurant branches, while the new cakes from Max's Corner Bakery can be purchased from Luzon stores except Naga and Palawan. Customers may order via the restaurant's delivery website.

SUN-POWERED PROMO BY DOLE

Dole is holding what it calls the country's first "sun-powered" promo, where participants can increase their chances of winning based on the "sunshine level" at the brand's pineapple plantation in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

For every purchase of any of Dole's clean-labelled products, one gets a chance to win cash prizes daily. Up for grabs are P5,000 to P40,000 for 45 days starting May 25.

During the grand draw, Dole's South Cotabato pineapple plantation will be transformed into a giant "pachinko board," where all participants will have the chance to win the P1 million prize.

The promo will go live on Dole's Facebook page, which provides more details on how to join.

Participating products include Dole Sparkling Juice Drink (Strawberry, Lemon Lime, Cucumber and Passion Fruit), All Natural Seasons (Pineapple Banana, Pineapple Coconut, Pineapple Mango, and Pineapple Orange Juice) in 1L Tetra Pak, Dole 100% Pineapple Juice, Dole Pineapple Orange Juice Drink, and All Natural Seasons Tropical Fruit Cocktail.