'Far different from all of them': Ex-beauty queen Sandra Seifert shows support for Michael Cinco

MANILA -- Miss Earth-Air 2009 Sandra Seifert publicly showed her support for Michael Cinco as the Dubai-based Filipino designer is involved in a controversy with reigning Miss Universe Canada Nova Stevens and her team.

Saying she is "saddened" by the recent accusations against Cinco, Seifert felt the need to speak up as the first beauty queen to wear his creations on the international pageant stage.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Seifert said Cinco "is far different" from all the designers she has worked with.

"There is a reason he is a world-class Filipino designer, and I genuinely believe it is because apart from his obvious talent and professionalism, he is a honest, humble, unselfish, and above all [a] God-fearing individual who actually wants to share his talents and blessings with those people he can reach," she said.

"This being said, I hope that those people who have hurt him with piercing words and false accusations apologize and mend things as I am sure Michael is kind enough to forgive you," she added.

"Let us be grateful for our blessings, and show our gratitude towards those who have helped us. Michael, sending you much light and love!"

In her post, Seifert recalled that Cinco sent his rainbow Swarovski gown for her to wear as his way of supporting the Philippines in the Miss Earth 2009 pageant.

"The gown had already been purchased by a buyer at $25,000 at the time. But to show his support for the Philippines and pageantry, he found a way to send the creation all the way to Manila (including a fallback blush Swarovski gown) to a candidate he hadn't even met in person (me)!" she recalled, adding that she won the Best in Long Gown award and the Miss Earth-Air 2009 title in the same dress.

The former beauty queen went on to share how Cinco gave her and her family a warm welcome in Dubai many times.

"Beyond wearing his world-class creations, fine dinners, and genuine love for my family, Michael has been an inspiration and mentor in my pursuit of being a fashion designer," she said. "From connecting me to the right people, to seating me and my friends front row at Fashion Forward (including Amato and Ezra Santos' shows), his support for me continues to amaze me."

"Today, he would rather have me showcase my own design work at his events than wear his creations!" added Seifert, who also has her own clothing line called Suravilla.

On Tuesday, the Miss Universe Canada organization as well as its delegate, Stevens, apologized to Cinco over the issue.

Cinco has yet to publicly react to their latest statements.

Related video: