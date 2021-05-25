'Almost done': Maritoni Fernandez gives glimpse of beach house

MANILA -- Maritoni Fernandez gave her social media followers a glimpse of her latest personal project: her family's own beach house.

On Instagram, the actress shared photos of the nearly finished property which includes a swimming pool, rooms, and a roof deck, with the beach only a few steps away.

"Almost there. Some grass and shutters. Finishing stages," she said, not giving details about the beach house's location.

Check out Fernandez' beach house in her posts below:

Fernandez marked a personal milestone last year when she married her partner, Mon Dayrit, at the age of 51.

The actress has two kids -- a daughter with her former husband, and a son from a previous relationship.

