'Almost done': Maritoni Fernandez gives glimpse of beach house
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 25 2021 06:51 PM
MANILA -- Maritoni Fernandez gave her social media followers a glimpse of her latest personal project: her family's own beach house.
On Instagram, the actress shared photos of the nearly finished property which includes a swimming pool, rooms, and a roof deck, with the beach only a few steps away.
"Almost there. Some grass and shutters. Finishing stages," she said, not giving details about the beach house's location.
Check out Fernandez' beach house in her posts below:
Fernandez marked a personal milestone last year when she married her partner, Mon Dayrit, at the age of 51.
The actress has two kids -- a daughter with her former husband, and a son from a previous relationship.
Related video:
Maritoni Fernandez, home, beach, design
- /business/05/25/21/after-amazon-and-facebook-germany-opens-google-antitrust-probe
- /life/05/25/21/pisay-student-admission-nyu-yale-university-nus-college
- /entertainment/05/25/21/ready-for-debut-bini-shows-fierce-sweet-sides-as-grand-launch-nears
- /news/05/25/21/house-panel-oks-bill-vs-chemical-weapons
- /news/05/25/21/mga-lgu-hahayaan-sa-pagtukoy-kung-sino-sino-ang-pasok-sa-a5-vaccine-group