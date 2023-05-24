Travel shorts: New resort, Hong Kong guide, and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

FORD'S NEXT-GEN RAPTOR

Handout

Ford Philippines recently launched the Next-Generation Ford Ranger Raptor in the country.

The optimized high-performance off-road pickup truck boasts of a Full Time 4-wheel Drive System with the option to switch to rear-wheel drive, a rear locking differential, underbody protection, and aggressive approach and departure angles.

It is equipped with 2.5-inch FOX shocks with position sensitive damping technology that provides higher damping forces at full jounce and rebound to enable better off-road capabilities, while increased wheel travel and outstanding bump absorption deliver stability and comfort on all terrains.

Other features include a Trail Control System, a 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel Engine, and seven driving modes, to name a few.

The Next-Gen Raptor is available across Ford dealers nationwide with a starting price of P2,339,000 and comes with 5-year warranty.

HAPPY HOTELS TAPS FABIO IDE AS AMBASSADOR

Filipino-owned travel booking platform Happy Hotels recently launched Brazilian model Fabio Ide as its first brand ambassador.

According to Happy Hotels, Ide was chosen for his energetic and positive personality. Despite being of Brazilian descent, he has lived in the Philippines for 13 years and fully embraced its culture.

The mobile app also introduced a summer promotion that offers discounts on select accommodations. Users of the app can avail of a 50% discount on Vue Tagaytay Boutique Residences by using the promo code VUEWEEKDAY50, a 20% discount on Asiatel Hotel Pasay with the promo code asiatelpasay20, or a 25% discount on SKYTEL Palawan with the promo code SKYTEL2023.

HONG KONG GUIDE BASED ON ZODIAC SIGN

Handout

The Hong Kong Tourism Board has prepared a new travel guide, with recommendations based on one's zodiac sign.

These include:

Aries (March 21-April 29) -- Water World Ocean Park, Aberdeen Country Park. Best travel companion: Leo

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Luxury spa date at The Ritz Carlton or Rosewood Hong Kong, Michelin-starred restaurant, helicopter tour. Best travel companion: Pisces, Cancer

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Tai Kwun, Old Town Central, local art studios at PMQ. Best travel companion: Sagittarius

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Sai Kung, Yim Tin Tsai. Best travel companion: Virgo, Pisces

Leo (July 23-August 22) -- Lan Kwai Fong, SoHo. Best travel companion: Aries

Virgo (August 23-September 22) -- Lantau Island. Best travel companion: Cancer, Gemini

Libra (September 23-October 22) -- Events and festivals such as Hong Kong Winterfest, Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival, Art Basel, Clockenflap. Best travel companion: Aquarius

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) -- Peak Tram, Monopoly Dreams. Best travel companion: Cancer, Taurus

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) -- XiQu Centre, Tai Mo Shan, Duen Kee Chinese Restaurant. Best travel companion: Aries, Capricorn

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) -- West Kowloon Cultural District, Kowloon Waterfront Promenade. Best travel companion: Sagittarius

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) -- Cycling tour from Tuen Mun to Ma On Shan. Best Travel Companion: Sagittarius, Aries

Pisces (February 19-March 20) -- Cheung Chau Island. Best travel companion: Taurus, Cancer

MANAMI RESORT OPENS IN NEGROS OCCIDENTAL

Handout

Discovery Hospitality Corp. recently unveiled the first resort under its Signature Collection.

Manami Resort, named after the Hiligaynon word for "beautiful," is the first and only luxury resort in Sipalay. The 5-hectare estate overlooks the waters of the Sulu Sea.

Nestled on the hillside are 16 villas and suites, offering views of either the sea or landscape.

The resort has a restaurant called Lingaw, which means "entertain" in Hiligaynon, combines local Negrense cuisine with Spanish flavors. Adjacent to the main pool is Hunas Sunset Deck and Bar, named after the Hiligaynon term for "low tide."

Manami Resort also has immersive nature experiences such as sailing through the Sipalay Sea and exploring the underground, as well as a state-of-the-art spa.

MOTOSTREAT STILL CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC

Bonifacio Global City (BGC) made it clear that Motostreat is still closed to the public until further notice.

It made the statement amid rumors among the motoring community through a certain Motostreat Facebook page, which is not affiliated with BGC.

The public is also reminded to check updates only on the official pages of BGC and Bonifacio High Street.

PRURIDE PH RETURNS AFTER 3-YEAR HIATUS

Handout

PRURide Philippines recently made a comeback after a three-year hiatus, with over 4,000 cyclists and families gathered at Clark Global City, Pampanga.

Participants also enjoyed the expo activities and freebies at the PRURide PH 2023 Clark Leg, and were treated to a live concert by the OPM band Sponge Cola.

Among the celebrities who were in attendance were Zoren Legaspi, Gretchen Ho, and Kim Atienza, who are also PRURide PH advocates.

SHELL ADVANCE'S COMPETITION FOR LOCAL BIKE CLUBS

Motorcycle oil brand Shell Advance recently held the 15th Annual InsideRACING Bike Festival at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

The event highlighted the launch of the 2023 Nationwide InsideRACING Club Wars, a beginner-friendly gymkhana event that provides casual riders with an opportunity to try their hand at motorbike competitions.

The Club Wars is happening nationwide until October 22 in partnership with InsideRACING and The Racing Line to be participated in by local bike clubs from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The competition is open to small bike clubs with a minimum of 10 members, with various categories for underbone, backbone, and scooter bike users.

VAN GOGH MAKES SOUTHEAST ASIAN DEBUT

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, an award-winning 360-degree digital immersive experience, recently made its Southeast Asian debut.

It opened in Singapore for the first time at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), B1 Forum. Organized by H&B in partnership with Exhibition Hub, Fever, and RWS, the 360-degree digital art experience is housed within various individualistic galleries in the expansive space of over 17,000 square feet.

The exhibition invites visitors to step into more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh's sketches, drawings, and paintings.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience tickets are available from S$15 (around P630) for children and S$24 (around P1,050) for adults.

VISA, MAYA RAFFLE PROMO

Visa and Maya have teamed up to ignite excitement for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 and show support for the Philippine women’s national football team’s first ever qualification to the world-famous tournament.

Maya has introduced a limited edition, commemorative Visa card featuring national team goalkeeper and Team Visa athlete Inna Palacios, and will give new and existing users the chance to win a trip for two to New Zealand and watch the Philippine team make history on the football pitch.

Designed by acclaimed Filipina artist Chinny Basinang, the commemorative Maya Visa card is exclusively available for purchase via the Maya app for P250 starting May 8 until supplies last.

New and existing Maya users residing in the Philippines can earn one raffle entry by purchasing the limited edition Visa card and with every P200 online or in-store spend until June 15. Users can earn an unlimited number of raffle entries during the promo period.

Two lucky winners will be drawn on June 19 and will receive an all-expense-paid trip for two to New Zealand, including roundtrip tickets and hotel accommodation for five days and four nights, as well as a pair of match tickets to watch the Philippine team make history in their first-ever participation in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In addition, 25 Maya users will win Visa FIFA premium merchandise. The winners will be announced on Maya and Visa’s social media accounts.