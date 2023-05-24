MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health, fitness, and wellness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AIP CELEBRATES 10TH ANNIVERSARY

Apotheca Integrative Pharmacy (AIP) is celebrating its tenth anniversary of offering Filipinos tailored healthcare and medication choices through compounding medicine.

AIP said it has more than 950 actively compounded formulas, over 2,000 medical doctors, 20,000 patients and 150,000 prescriptions served over the years.

In the past year, the top three categories it served were weight loss at 38 percent, IV Nutrition at 28 percent, and bio-identical hormones at 19 percent. Its top MD specialties were Aesthetics at 43 percent, Internal Medicine at 12 percent, and Family Medicine at 9 percent.

More details are available on AIP's website and social media pages.

APOLLO SKIN SOLUTIONS' WELLNESS CAMP

Apollo Skin Solutions recently held a wellness camp for a day of pampering and self-care.

Participants were divided into three breakout sessions from bowling and pickleball to yoga at the Tivoli Royale Country Club. The activities were designed to encourage movement, build connections, and be intentional about a well-balanced lifestyle.

Apollo Skin Solutions is known for products such as sebo de macho, petroleum jelly, castor oil, and lip balm, among others. These and more are available in Mercury Drug stores, as well as supermarkets and groceries nationwide.

CAREFREE'S #PANTYLOVE MOVEMENT

Pantyliner brand Carefree recently launched an online campaign that aims to spark conversations in helping women keep their intimate area fresh all day.

Aside from the #CarefreePantyLove movement, the brand also tapped a new brand ambassador, content creator Rei Germar.

Carefree's products include pantyliners in variants such as Breathable, Super Dry, and Healthy Fresh. More details are available on the brand's social media pages.

FIRST MRI INTRODUCED IN LA TRINIDAD, BENGUET

Cordillera Hospital of the Divine Grace (CHDG), a 74-bed tertiary hospital located in the mountainous area of La Trinidad, Benguet, has installed the first MRI in the locality.

Belonging to a new generation of scanners from Siemens Healthineers, Magnetom Free.Star provides images through the combination of AI-based digital technologies and a new field strength of 0.55 Tesla on the company’s new High-V MRI platform.

Prior to this, MRI is not widely available in the Cordillera Administrative Region other than in Baguio City.

MEDIPLAST'S PLASTIC STRIPS

Mediplast is offering plastic strips in various sizes and shapes to suit any wound.

The products' adhesiveness helps prevent bacteria and infection from entering the wound, ensuring proper care for cuts and scrapes. The strips also feature various designs.

Aside from plastic strips, Mediplast also has bandages, first aid kits, and face masks. These are available at Mercury Drug, supermarkets, and other retail stores nationwide.

MILO BRINGS BACK SPORTS CLINICS

Milo has brought back its Sports Clinics program to give kids access to

sports lessons.

It has partnered with Ayala Malls to host launch events nationwide where kids will get a firsthand experience trying out the different sports.

Kids and parents have options for on-ground sports clinics and online sports classes through the Milo Summer Sports Interactive Online Class. Schedules can be viewed on the Milo website and Facebook page.

NATURE'S BOUNTY SUPPLEMENTS

Nature's Bounty has launched five supplements in the Philippines that are non-GMO and contain no artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

These include Fish Oil, Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Melatonin, L-Carnitine, and L-Arginine.

Nature’s Bounty products are available at Mercury Drug, South Star Drug, and Rose Pharmacy stores nationwide, and on Nestle Health Science's official Lazada and Shopee stores.

PANTENE'S SUPPLEMENT CONDITIONERS

Pantene recently unveiled its new supplement conditioners, which helps achieve smoother hair.

These include the Keratin Silky Smooth Supplement Conditioner, which promises to help repair up to 3 months' worth of hair damage; Pantene Collagen Damage Repair Supplement Conditioner, which addresses the effects of chemical treatments and frequent coloring; and Pantene Biotin Hair Fall Control Supplement Conditioner, which strengthens the hair and restores its shine.

PAULA'S CHOICE NOW IN PH

Handout

Paula's Choice is now in the Philippines, with the skin care brand launching its Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster in the country.

The new product is a highly targeted treatment peptides that are said to soften expression lines in 15 minutes, with results lasting up to 4 hours.

When used regularly, it is said to reduce wrinkles in four weeks, and boost skin's elasticity in eight weeks.

The Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster can be used as a stand-alone treatment or added to any non-SPF serum or moisturizer. It is available at P3,650 on the Paula's Choice Philippines website, and on the brand's social media pages.

SEALY MATTRESSES FOR BETTER SLEEP

Handout

Sealy promises to elevate sleep experience by providing comfort and orthopedically correct support through its mattresses.

Its products have the patented PostureTech Titanium Coils, the structural innovation Unicased Edge Support, and premium comfort layers.

Sealy products are available at Shangri-La, Greenbelt 5, and Powerplant Mall, with more details available on its website.

SUMMER PROTECTION FROM AVEENO, NEUTROGENA

Handout

Aveeno and Neutrogena are encouraging the public to enhance their daily skin care regimen to stay protected under the summer sun.

Some of Aveeno's products include Skin Relief Body Wash, which can lock moisture for up to 24 hours; Skin Relief Lotion, which can relieve dry, itchy skin and moisturize for up to 72 hours; and Dermexa Body Wash and Emollient Cream, which is suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone skin;

Neutrogena, on the other hand, has the Hydro Boost Water Gel, a lightweight water gel for more hydration; Hydro Boost Nourishing Cream that promises to re-plump dry lines and soften and smoothen uneven skin texture; Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum that delivers moisture deep into the skin's surface; and Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 50, which protects the skin against harmful UV rays.