Miss World PH 2022: Top 5 of talent contest revealed

MANILA -- Five candidates emerged at the top of the Miss World Philippines 2022 talent competition.

On Tuesday, organizers announced the finalists of the pre-pageant contest. They are Alison Black of Las Piñas, Gwendolyne Fourniol of Negros Occidental, Paula Madarieta Ortega of Albay, Cassandra Bermeo Chan of San Juan, and Tsina Jade Chu of Iloilo Province.

The winner of the talent competition will be announced at the Miss World Philippines coronation night, which is set to be held on June 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Earlier, organizers announced the finalists of its other pre-pageant events such as head to head challenge, sports challenge, and beach beauty.

The winners of this year's Miss World Philippines will get the opportunity to compete in international pageants such as Miss World, Reina Hispanoamericana, and Miss Supranational, among others.