MANILA -- Miss World Philippines has revealed the Top 2 finalists of its head to head challenge, where candidates are interviewed on a range of topics.

Maria Gigante of Cebu and Charyzah Esparrago of Taguig are the last two women standing after several rounds of deliberations.

The winner of the head to head challenge will be proclaimed at the Miss World Philippines 2022 coronation night, which is set on June 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Earlier, organizers announced the Top 5 finalists of its other pre-pageant events such as Sports Challenge and Beach Beauty.

The winners of this year's Miss World Philippines will get the opportunity to compete in international pageants such as Miss World, Reina Hispanoamericana, and Miss Supranational, among others.