LOOK: Chic details of Heart Evangelista's new condo

Screengrab from Heart Evangelista's YouTube page

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista has designed her new one-bedroom condominium unit to include chic details that reflect her personality.

The 43-square-meter space at The Sapphire Bloc in Ortigas was transformed into an elegant home and office with help from interior designers Geewel Cabungcal-Fuster and Astrid Bello, and architect Chris Bello.

Different textures of white were added to prevent the space from looking flat, as seen in the countertop and the curtains, among others.

Black double swing doors lead to Evangelista's office, which features a gallery wall, a textured desk, and a mirrored column. The latter was inspired by the mirrored staircase at the Chanel showroom in France.

Evangelista's office also has a "fireplace" as she requested, with plants added in place of flames.

"I wanted a fireplace but ayaw namin ng fire, so they just put plants behind. But you could still put candles," she said.

The area also has an open rack where Evangelista can display her clothes, as well as a spruced up toilet that includes a minimalist mural.

Check out Evangelista's new condo unit below: