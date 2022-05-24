Health shorts: Mobile app for women's health and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ANYTIME FITNESS OPENS 140TH CLUB

Handout

Anytime Fitness is now back on track as it continues to expand across the Philippines with the opening of its 140th club at Fishermall in Quezon City.

It also offers an exclusive utilization on digital platforms such as Anytime Fitness App and AF Connect, guiding club members in their workout routines anytime and anywhere.

EASE HEALTHCARE'S MOBILE APP

Handout

Ease Healthcare has officially launched its digital health services and mobile app in the Philippines.

Combining community, education, health tracking, and telehealth in one platform, the app aims to empower Filipinas about their sexual, reproductive, and menstrual health and wellness.

Users can access teleconsultations with leading local medical professionals for their various women's health needs, as well as opt for discreet medication delivery right to their doorsteps within one to two business days in Metro Manila and Antipolo, and three to ten days for the rest of the Philippines.

Ease will also be building more in-app community features localized to the specific needs of Filipino women.

The Ease app is available on Google Play and App Store.

GSK'S FLU SEASON TIPS

GSK recently offered tips on how to prepare for the flu season.

These include updating flu vaccines, being mindful of social distancing, washing hands regularly, and keeping the immune system in shape with a healthy diet.

GSK noted that flu and COVID-19 share many similar symptoms, which makes it easy to confuse the both of them. The company advised the public to not panic, and always consult with a medical professional to make sure they get proper diagnosis and treatment.

J&J, DOH STRENGTHEN VACCINATION ADVOCACY

The Department of Health, Johnson & Johnson Philippines, University of the Philippines College of Public Health, and SEAMEO TROPMED Philippines have come together to share resources regarding vaccines and address common fears, hesitancy, and misconceptions from the public.

They held a webinar in line with World Immunization Week titled "Kahalagahan sa Pagtutuloy ng Bakuna Para sa Healthy Pilipinas."

The groups also worked together for a week of eventful activities to strengthen vaccination advocacy in the Philippines.

NUE CONCEAL'S CAMOUFLAGE TATTOO

Nue Conceal has introduced the Camouflage Tattoo, which aims to hide skin imperfections.

The procedure is said to work for light stretchmarks and scars, as well as surgical scars and skin hypopigmentation.

Nue Conceal is located at the Promenade Mall Greenhills, San Juan.