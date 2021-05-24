Ina Raymundo's eldest daughter gets into Berklee College of Music

Actress Ina Raymundo (right) joins her daughter Erika Rae (left) in a gig, as seen in a clip posted in February 2020. Screengrab from Instagram: @erikarae.p

MANILA -- Ina Raymundo took to social media to proudly share her eldest daughter's latest achievement -- getting into the prestigious Berklee College of Music in the United States.

The actress shared the good news in an Instagram post over the weekend. It showed a photo of Erika Rae, her firstborn with husband Brian Poturnak.

"As much as possible I don't want to brag, but my firstborn has been accepted to the 2nd most prestigious music school in the US, the Berklee College of Music! I'm so proud of her!" she wrote in the caption.

After graduating from high school last year, Erika Rae signed with the local talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment.

She has been giving a glimpse of her singing talent, which is further honed by her voice teacher, in her recent social media posts.

