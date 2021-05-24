Amid controversy, former Miss Universe Canada shows support for Filipino designer

Canadian beauty queen-turned-pageant vlogger Siera Bearchell took to Instagram to show her support for Filipino designer Rian Fernandez, after the latter opened up about his "dreadful" experience with the Miss Universe Canada (MUC) organization.

In an Instagram post, Bearchell recalled how she became friends with Fernandez "after an unusual gown situation."

The designer dressed her up when she represented Canada in Miss Universe 2016, and also created her wedding gown.

"The pageant world can be a toxic place, but it can also be a place where lifelong friendships are created... Rian and I became good friends after experiencing a lot of drama together, and he designed and made my wedding gown!" she said.

"We saw each other again in Atlanta, Georgia at Miss Universe 2019. He is incredibly talented and his work is amazing. Love you, Rian!" she added.

In her post, Bearchell also pointed to her vlog with Fernandez back in September 2020. Here, she mentioned that she was "always left in the dark" by MUC, so she had no idea about the gown she will wear during the Miss Universe 2016 pageant and the one who designed it.

"If only we knew each other prior to me competing at Miss Universe. We would have worked together on a gown that would have brought our visions together," she said. "I know we will work together again to create something amazing."

Watch more in iWantTFC

Regarding the issue involving MUC and Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco, Bearchell said: "I don't know much about the current drama because I haven't been involved with MUC for a few years."

"So grateful to have this amazingly talented [Filipino] designer in my life!" she ended, referring to Fernandez.

Fernandez looked back on his "awful experience" with MUC over the weekend after Cinco slammed the organization for allegedly being "ungrateful, vile, and professional users."

In his three-part tell-all on Instagram, Fernandez talked about creating gowns for MUC and its representatives including Bearchell and Marta Magdalena Stepien, who competed in 2017.

He was quick to add that he and Bearchell "are still good friends" despite the issue.

To which the Canadian beauty queen replied: "Love you, Rian. You are amazing! I hope we get to see each other again soon."

Related video: