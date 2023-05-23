Photo of beauty queen Samantha Bernardo and her fiance Scott Moore from their engagement shoot. Photo: Instagram/Samantha Bernardo

Beauty queen Samantha Bernardo has released photos from her engagement shoot with her non-showbiz fiance, Scott Moore.

The Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up shared the snaps by Dagway Photos on her Instagram page, which showed her and Moore wearing traditional Filipino attire while posing at the The Ruins mansion in Bacolod City.

"As the sun gently bathed the weathered walls in a warm glow, Samantha Bernardo, Miss Grand Philippines 2020, stepped hand-in-hand with her partner Scott Moore, their hearts intertwining with the rich history that surrounded them," read the caption on Bernardo's Instagram post.

"Against the backdrop of crumbling pillars and intricate architectural remnants, Dagway skillfully immortalized every stolen glance, every tender embrace, and every joyous laughter that echoed through the air."

Bernardo and Moore first announced their engagement in February.

