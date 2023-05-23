MANILA – Catriona Gray penned a short but heartwarming birthday message for her fiancé Sam Milby, who turned 39 years old on Tuesday, May 23.

On Instagram, the former Miss Universe shared a sweet photo of them taken during one of their trips abroad.

“Another year older, but you seem to be getting younger?!” she said in the caption.

“I know you hate celebrating your birthday, but I love celebrating you. Happiest birthday @samuelmilby. I love you so much,” Gray added.

In a recent interview, Gray said she and Milby are likely going to marry each other sometime next year.

The former beauty queen said she is still enjoying the “engagement season” and they don’t want to rush into marriage right away.

“Baka next year. I just want to enjoy this season. It’s a once in a lifetime season. I just want to enjoy it,” she said.

When asked if her parents are in favor of her getting married to Milby, Gray said her mom and dad both love the actor especially when they got to know him more.

“They really love him. With our engagement, they are super okay with it as well,” she said. “I actually have a video right after the proposal happened and my dad was tearing up. He was so happy. When I look back, it makes me so emotional.”

Gray said she’s also in good terms with Milby’s family, and is grateful that she got to meet her fiancé’s father before he passed away.

“They are wonderful. I spend time with his mom. His dad, I was able to spend a little bit of time with when we went for Christmas end of 2021. I am grateful I was able to spend just a little bit of time with his family. His mom also visited here. His sister as well and his pamangkin. His family is great,” she said.

It was in February when Gray and Milby announced the personal milestone through an Instagram photo showing them in a sweet moment, with the beauty queen wearing a diamond engagement ring.

Gray and Milby were first romantically linked in late 2019 and then went public with their relationship mid-2020.