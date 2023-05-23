Instagram/Andi Eigenmann

MANILA – Several netizens praised Andi Eigenmann for proudly showing her stretch marks in her social media posts.

In one of her Instagram uploads, the former actress can be seen trying on different outfits.

Her stretch marks from giving birth are notably visible as she changes from one outfit to another.

“Flawlessly mixing and matching all the comfiest outfits,” she wrote in the caption.

Many of her followers, including moms like her, thanked Eigenmann for normalizing stretch marks on Instagram.

"Love those stretch marks. Thank you for showing that. It reminds moms like me that it's normal, it's okay, it's natural, and we can wear it proud,” one netizen said.

“Real beauty with a real body. Embracing motherhood is love,” another one added.

“Strong hot momma! Those scars [are] a reminder that she's one tough momma,” said another netizen.

Eigenmann has three children. Her eldest is Ellie, who is her daughter with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

She also has a daughter and a son, Lilo and Koa, with her fiancé Philmar Alipayo.

Eigenmann began her fitness journey two months after she gave birth to her youngest child in 2021.