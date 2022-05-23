MANILA -- Here are some of the latest news and updates from the tech world.

CANVA'S WEBINAR FOR FREELANCERS, EDUCATORS

Canva Philippines will hold its first-ever Communities Mega Webinar, "Usapang Canva," on May 26 as part of its efforts to educate freelancers, entrepreneurs, and educators.

The webinar is free and open to all and will be livestreamed on Canva Philippines' official Facebook page.

Canva is an online visual communications platform that features a drag and-drop user interface and a range of templates such as presentations, social media graphics, and posters.

It also has a library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips to help business owners, freelancers, and teachers bring their ideas to life.

The Mega Webinar will feature demonstrations and learning sessions about Canva's features including Video Suite, Photo Editor, Smartmockups and Quick Create.

Participants will also get a chance to take home free 3-month Canva Pro access, allowing them to unlock other premium features such as multiple Brand Kits, Background Remover, Magic Resize, and Content Planner.

GLOBE PARTNERS WITH ORTIGAS MALLS

Globe has partnered with Ortigas Malls to offer online and onsite solutions, with the goal of augmenting the latter's Community Card memberships by 2024.

Under the tie-up, Globe is providing Ortigas Community Cardholders with premier GPlan mobile postpaid deals and exclusive discounts on Globe At Home broadband products.

Cash-in machines have also been deployed across various Ortigas Malls, doubling as e-loading and bill payment stations to diversify customers' options.

Customers can also enjoy cashless QR payments through GCash Scan-to Pay when they shop and dine in Ortigas Malls establishments.

GoWiFi has also been installed in common areas of Ortigas Malls, giving public access to up to 60 minutes of free Internet per mobile device every day. This service is available in Greenhills Mall, Tiendesitas, Capitol Commons and Estancia Mall, and Industria Mall.

GRAB ROLLS OUT QUICK CASH FOR MERCHANT-PARTNERS

Grab has rolled out a new loan service program called Quick Cash, which allows merchants to acquire a business loan with no collateral needed, and a flexible repayment term from 6 to 12 months.

Interested merchants only need to confirm their merchant details with Grab with no additional requirements needed, and they can receive their needed capital and financial support in less than 7 days.

More details are available on Grab's website.

MELAI IS NEW GROWSARI AMBASSADOR

"Magandang Buhay" host Melai Cantiveros is the new ambassador of GrowSari, a tech-enabled B2B platform that supports small physical retail stores in the Philippines such as sari-sari stores and carinderias.

The app provides micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) access to a wide range of products at distributor prices and equips them with convenient tools to grow and maximize their earnings.

GrowSari users can place their orders and broaden their community offerings such as telco loading and bills payment. It also offers MSMEs support in the form of a credit facility that provides extra capital to expand their assortment and keep inventory levels healthy.

HOME CREDIT MAKES CUSTOMER SERVICE AVAILABLE 24/7

Consumer finance company Home Credit Philippines (HCPH) has officially made its customer service available 24/7.

The 24/7 service allows customers to seek assistance from a customer service representative about their concerns by sending a message through the official Facebook and Twitter accounts of HCPH.

Customers who are browsing HCPH's official website may click the "Chat with Us" icon at the lower right side to send in their queries. Another option is to send an email directly to the company.

MKU LAUNCHES BODY ARMOR SYSTEM

Global defense and homeland security company MKU recently unveiled a first of its kind body armor system and state-of-the-art optronics solutions, at this year’s Asian Defense and Security exhibition.

The Kavro Body Armor System includes an integrated rucksack, the Insta Load Distribution System (ILDS), a quick release system, a laser cut molle system, and a hydration pack.

The Kavro rucksack ranges from 30kg to 60kg in capacity and can be easily attached, mounted, and managed. The ILDS is an upper body exo system that deals with the weight carried by the soldier by lifting it off the shoulder, back, and spine and redistributing it to the hips and legs for greater mobility and endurance.

Meanwhile, the Netro Optronics NB3100 Night Vision Goggles is made specially for pilots to help them easily navigate the aircraft during Nap-of-the-earth (NOE) maneuvers, while flying at very low altitudes to avoid enemy detection and attacks in a high threat environment, or while flying off, or landing, at night, or during pitch dark conditions in dangerous environments.

The Netro TD-5100 Night Sight, on the other hand, enhances the situational awareness of tank operators by accurately analyzing the contours of the terrain, especially during full night operations.

In the last three years, MKU has supplied 120,000 body armors, 30,000 helmets, and more than 1000 night vision devices to the Philippine Army, The Philippine International Trading Corporation, and Philippine National Police.

POKEMON'S ONLINE ANIMATED SERIES

The Pokemon Company has announced a three-episode online animated series based on the video game Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

"Pokemon Hisuian Snow" is an original story that takes place in the Hisui region, with the first episode released last May 18.

It is under the direction of Ken Yamamoto and written for the screen by Taku Kishimoto, with animation created by Wit Studio.

RAZER UNVEILS VIPER V2 PRO

Razer has unveiled the Viper V2 Pro, an ultra-lightweight wireless competitive gaming mouse packed that is designed hand-in-hand with esports pros' feedback.

More than 20% lighter than the Viper Ultimate, the Viper V2 Pro has next-generation switches, better battery life and the all-new Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor.

The Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor achieves a complete resolution accuracy of 99.8% and is equipped with AI functionality such as Smart Tracking, Motion Sync, and Asymmetric Cut-off.

The Viper V2 Pro is priced at P8,990 at Razer's website, the brand's Shopee and Lazada shops, and authorized retailers.

VIVO KICKS OFF PUBG TURBO CUP CHALLENGE

Smartphone brand Vivo is calling the best of Gen Z gamers and esports audiences as it kicks off the very first PUBG Turbo Cup Challenge Tournament.

Players from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines will battle it out on July 9. The tournament is organized in collaboration with Mineski Global.

The Vivo PUBG Turbo CUP Challenge will have three stages: country qualifier, country finals, and SEA finals, and all will be executed in a Battle Royale style. These stages will consist of four games where players must explore and compete in four maps -- Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar and Vikendi -- in the third person perspective.

More details are available on the Vivo Turbo Cup website.