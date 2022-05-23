Handout

MANILA -- Video sharing apps are wildly popular among Filipino kids, according to data from the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

Kaspersky Lab said Pinoy kids spend the most time on YouTube at 26.46%, followed by TikTok at 16.75%.

The rest of the Top 5 most used applications are Messenger (16.07%), Roblox (13.67%), and Facebook (9.11%).

Other apps that made the cut include Chrome browser (6.39%), YouTube Kids (3.54%), Netflix (3.08%), Call of Duty (2.56%), and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (2.37%).

The results are based on anonymized data such as search queries provided voluntarily by Kaspersky Safe Kids users from January to March 2022. Kaspersky Safe Kids is a multi-platform solution that is used by parents to protect children from undesirable content.

"As one of the world's most active digital citizens, it is no surprise that the Filipino children are enthusiastic explorers of the digital world themselves. Although, having not gone back physically to school since the pandemic, I understand that the majority of these kids are relying on the Internet not just for study but also for play and entertainment, most likely because of remote learning blues," Sandra Lee, managing director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky, said in a statement.

"We encourage parents to stay informed and commit to sitting down with their kids extensively as it's an effective way to keep their children responsible and safe digital citizens," she added.

Kaspersky also revealed the following global findings:

* YouTube is the most popular app among children (31.6%), followed by TikTok (19%), Whatsapp (18%), Roblox (7.5%), and Chrome (7.3%)

* Children were most interested in anime, bloggers, do-it-yourself videos, educational content, games, and memes

* Most searched bloggers among kids include Sssniperwolf, Nikocado Avocado, Piper Rockelle, Michou, and Brent Rivera

* Children's top gaming-related content include MrBeast, Minecraft, Roblox, and Brawls Stars