Final date, venue for Miss International 2022 announced

Organizers have finally announced a date and venue for the Miss International 2022 pageant.

Sireethorn Leearamwat of Thailand will pass on her crown on December 13 at Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan, as revealed on Miss International's social media pages on Monday.

Hannah Arnold, who was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International in 2021, will still represent the Philippines in the upcoming pageant.

Miss International was postponed multiple times since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines has won Miss International six times: Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Santiago (2013), and Kylie Verszosa (2016).