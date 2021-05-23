Peace advocate Fr. Eliseo Mercado passes away

Father Eliseo "Jun" Mercado Jr. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Father Eliseo "Jun" Mercado Jr., a longtime peace advocate, passed away Sunday. He was 72.

Mercado's congregation, the Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI), announced that he passed away at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center at 3:25 p.m.

Mercado has been hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 since May 8. On Saturday, his test result yielded negative for the virus, OMI added. He was also transferred to the hospital's intensive care unit for his recovery.

OMI said Mercado seemed to be getting better but he suffered a heart attack.

"Please pray for the repose of his soul! His presence and contribution to the Philippine Province and to the worldwide community of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate will be sorely missed: Requiem aeternam dona ei Domine... (Eternal rest grant to him, Lord...)," OMI said.

Mercado was president of Norte Dame University in Cotabato City from 1992 to 2002. He then served as director for OMI's Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation in Rome from 2003 to 2006.

He is well known for his role in the peace process in Mindanao.